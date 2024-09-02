Orlando International Airport expects record number of travelers during Labor Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of people are heading to Orlando International Airport to catch a flight on Labor Day.

The TSA says this year could be the busiest Labor Day weekend for travel on record.

Labor Day weekend traditionally represents the summer’s last chance to get away, which is why Orlando International Airport is expected to be a busy place.

A total of 164,231 passengers are expected to travel through the airport on Monday.

In total, the airport expects to see nearly 900,000 travelers between last Thursday and Tuesday.

That’s a 1.4% increase from last year.

