How new Orlando passport agency will benefit business travelers

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on June 18 announced in a Department of State news release Orlando will be one of six cities to get a passport agency. Currently, Miami is the only Florida city with a passport agency — a hindrance for international business travelers seeking a passport quickly.

Canadian citizen and restaurateur Al Desai has lived here for two decades and last year became an American citizen, obtaining dual citizenship.

“Recently, I had an urgent need to travel to Toronto,” he said. “I contacted the passport agency in Miami, which required proof of travel and an in-person visit — something I couldn’t accommodate due to time constraints.”

