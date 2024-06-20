How Orlando tourism has grown since 1984

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A look back at the past 40 years reveals that the Covid-19 pandemic wasn’t the only challenge faced by Orlando’s tourism industry.

Yet, the resilience of tourism has become a practiced art, and our region keeps bouncing back.

CEO Mark McHugh of Gatorland, one of Orlando’s original themed attractions, said multiple recessions, the dampening of air travel after 9/11 and nature itself were major hurdles to jump in the last four decades.

