How region’s big employers step up to face worker housing crunch

Employers are increasingly stepping into the housing arena in the face of rising home prices and rents affecting workers nationwide.

“We wanted to get more involved because we knew we could help contribute to the solution,” said Rena Langley, senior vice president of communications and public affairs at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

Disney and Universal, two or Orlando’s largest employers, each are pursuing large affordable housing developments in the metro area. It’s a trend popping up from employers around the country — one activists would like to see more of.

