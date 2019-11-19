How's your commute? Orange County leaders want to know

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Whether you travel through Orange County by foot, car or bus, Orange County leaders want to hear from you.
Mayor Jerry Demings is hosting a series of meetings to learn what people in the county want to see fixed on the county’s roads.
Related Headlines
Officials said the feedback will be critical to future plans.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
"Everybody needs transportation to get from point A to point B,” said Priscilla Falade, who lives in Orange County.
The next meeting is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Barnett Park Gymnasium, 4801 W. Colonial Drive, where officials will be discussing topics including public transportation, congested roads, pedestrian crossings and street lights. Those who attend will be asked to fill out a quick survey.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
"That survey, along with the direct feedback we get at the town hall, is all being compiled,” said Carla Bell Johnson, Orange County’s manager of strategic planning and development. “And that is the baseline for us beginning development of a plan at the end of this year."
You don't have to live in the district to attend the meeting.
It is open to everyone.
If you can’t make it to the meeting, you can also click here to fill out the survey online.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}