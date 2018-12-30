Human remains found in Marion County subdivision

OCALA, Fla. - Marion County deputies are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded subdivision Saturday afternoon.
The human remains were found around 2 p.m. in the Ocala Ridge subdivision along the 5300 block of Northwest 17th Street, deputies said.
Officials said they have no information about the identity of the remains to release currently.
Major Crimes detectives are continuing their investigation.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Travis O’Cull at 352-369-6805 or call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 353-368-STOP.
