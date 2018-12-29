  • Lake County detention deputy killed in head-on crash, officials say

    By: Chip Skambis

    LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Lake County detention deputy was killed in a head-on crash on his way home from work Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol

    Herbert Cole, 40, of Umatilla, was heading north in a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze on County Road 439 near the intersection of Mill Creek Road around 6:40 a.m. when the crash occurred, troopers said. 

    An 18-year-old man driving a 1994 GMC pickup truck south on C.R. 439 crossed into the northbound lanes, hitting Cole head-on. 

    Cole was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. 

    After the crash, the pickup’s driver was thrown from the truck, which caught fire, according to a crash report. 

    He was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital with serious injuries, the crash report states. 

    Cole was wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report. 

    A blood alcohol test is pending on the pickup’s driver, the crash report states. 

    Charges are pending against the pickup’s driver, according to the crash report. 
     

