Lake County detention deputy killed in head-on crash, officials say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Lake County detention deputy was killed in a head-on crash on his way home from work Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol
Herbert Cole, 40, of Umatilla, was heading north in a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze on County Road 439 near the intersection of Mill Creek Road around 6:40 a.m. when the crash occurred, troopers said.
An 18-year-old man driving a 1994 GMC pickup truck south on C.R. 439 crossed into the northbound lanes, hitting Cole head-on.
Cole was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
After the crash, the pickup’s driver was thrown from the truck, which caught fire, according to a crash report.
He was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital with serious injuries, the crash report states.
Cole was wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.
A blood alcohol test is pending on the pickup’s driver, the crash report states.
Charges are pending against the pickup’s driver, according to the crash report.
It is with great sadness that we report the tragic passing of detention deputy Herbert ‘Bert’ Cole. He was on his way home this morning when a motorist crossed the center line, striking Cole’s vehicle. Cole was pronounced deceased at the scene. @FHPOrlando is investigating. pic.twitter.com/34NuVBjOea— LCSO Alerts (@LCSOAlerts) December 29, 2018
