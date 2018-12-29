ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies released a sketch of a man who they said carjacked an Uber driver at gunpoint earlier this month.
Deputies said the carjacking happened on Dec. 11 around 10 p.m. on Kingsgate Drive near Oak Ridge Road. That’s where deputies said the victim thought he was picking up a customer.
When the victim arrived, deputies said a black man who was about 25 to 30 years old, wearing a ski mask and dark clothing, approached the victim with a firearm.
Detectives said the man demanded the victim’s personal property and drove away in his vehicle.
The Sheriff’s Office identified the stolen vehicle as a gray, 2016 Chrysler 300 four-door with a Florida tag of JPKL93.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.
Crimeline reward! On December 11, 2018, at 9:52 PM, a black male suspect carjacked a victim by gunpoint in front of Kingsgate Dr. The victim is an UBER driver who was picking up a passenger. The passenger/witness observed the suspect approaching the victim. @CrimelineFL pic.twitter.com/rP3IDrMsho— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) December 29, 2018
