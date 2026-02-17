Man accused of smashing SUV with hammer in Publix parking lot

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies arrested a 37-year-old man in Ormond-by-the-Sea after he allegedly broke into an SUV and smashed it with a hammer.

It happened in a Publix shopping plaza off Ocean Shore Boulevard.

In body-worn camera video, Justin Allen is seen telling Volusia sheriff’s deputies he was trying to collect items that he owned from his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle.

Man accused of smashing SUV with hammer Volusia Sheriff's Office said the suspect told deputies he thought the SUV belonged to his ex-girlfriend. (Volusia Sheriff's Office)

But investigators said the SUV actually belonged to an innocent Publix employee who was inside the store working as Allen’s crime unfolded.

His alleged case of mistaken identity has left him facing multiple charges that include burglary, criminal mischief, and possession of cocaine.

Deputies booked Allen into the Volusia County Jail, where he later was released after posting a $10,500 bond.

You can watch the full body-worn camera video clip released by Volusia Sheriff’s Office below.

WARNING: Video contains graphic language.

