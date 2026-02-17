ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is preparing to demolish the Pulse nightclub building in March.

A fence has been constructed around the property before crews get to work on tearing the structure down.

The demolition will make way for a multimillion-dollar permanent memorial dedicated to the 49 victims of the 2016 mass shooting.

The site on Orange Avenue is currently being secured as preparations for the removal of the structure move forward.

The project aims to establish a lasting space for remembrance at the site of the tragedy.

Orlando prepares for Pulse Nightclub demolition

Fencing now surrounds the nightclub building before the planned demolition begins.

