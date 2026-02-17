Man dies after overnight shooting in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Police in Winter Park said a man has died after an overnight shooting.

Officials said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Railroad Avenue.

Officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound after responding to reports of gunfire.

The victim was found on the ground by responding officers.

Winter Park Fire Rescue took the man to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity.

The Winter Park Police Department is currently treating the case as an active investigation.

Officials have not described any potential suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Winter Park Police Department at 407-644-1313.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact CRIMELINE at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

