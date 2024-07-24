Humana concept to lease closed Walmart Health locations in Orlando, beyond

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A new concept will lease former Walmart Health locations in Florida, Georgia, Missouri and Texas.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retail giant (NYSE: WMT) is leasing the former clinical space for its health care concept to CenterWell, the health care services business of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM). CenterWell will “open senior-focused primary care” centers next to Walmart Supercenters in Tampa/St Petersburg, Orlando, Jacksonville, Atlanta, Dallas/Fort Worth and Kansas City.

Walmart Health started in 2019 and the chain said it would be closing all 51 locations in an April announcement, including eight in Orlando. The clinics offered a variety of services including primary care, lab work, X-rays and EKGs, as well as dental care, behavioral health services and immunizations.

Read: Trump assassination attempt: Sniper body camera video shows moments after shots fired

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group