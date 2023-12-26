Hundreds of thousands of holiday travelers expected at Orlando International Airport this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Christmas vacations are coming to an end for a lot of people.

And that means Orlando International Airport is going to see a big crowd on Tuesday.

Airport leaders said they are expecting a 13.5% increase in travelers during this year’s Christmas and New Year’s travel period.

Read: What time do Walmart, Target, Best Buy, others open on the day after Christmas?

On Tuesday, nearly 171,000 people are expected to fly in and out of OIA.

Things are expected to get even busier every day this week.

Watch: Hundreds gather for ‘Surfing Santas’ to celebrate holiday joy in Cocoa Beach

Officials said this Saturday will be the busiest day of the holiday stretch, with an estimated 187,000 travelers.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group