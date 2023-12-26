Hundreds gather for ‘Surfing Santas’ to celebrate holiday joy in Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Surf’s up in honor of the “big man in red.”

A local Christmas tradition, “Surfing Santas,” returned to the Brevard County coast over the weekend.

Hundreds of Santas and a few elves took to the waves Saturday in Cocoa Beach.

The founder of the event says it’s a day for everyone to leave their daily hassles behind and just ride the waves.

“My favorite thing is, it’s just this small-town feel,” said surfer Zack Spurlock. “It’s the gathering of people from near and far, seeing familiar faces and everyone that you see is happy to see you. So, I mean, it’s high fives, it’s hugs, it’s pictures. It’s all the good vibes of Christmas.”

This was the 15th year for the event.

Along with surfing, there was also live music and a costume contest.

See more in the video above.

