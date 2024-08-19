Local

Hurricane Ernesto gains strength, marches toward Eastern Canada

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com and Brian Shields, WFTV.com

WFTV tropics Monday Ernesto remained a hurricane Monday morning. (WFTV staff)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ernesto remained a hurricane Monday morning.

As of 11 a.m., the National Hurricane Center reported the storm’s maximum sustained winds at 90 mph.

The storm strengthened slightly since the 5 a.m. advisory, when winds clocked in at 85 mph.

WFTV Ernesto 11 a.m. Monday Ernesto remained a hurricane Monday morning. (WFTV staff)

NHC said Ernesto was traveling through the Atlantic on a northeast path at 28 mph.

The storm should approach extreme eastern Canada Monday night.

At that point, Ernesto is expected to lose its tropical characteristics and merge with a front.

However, what’s left of the system should be a big wind-maker for Ireland and the U.K. in the coming days, according to Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields.

Elsewhere, the tropics are quiet, he said.

