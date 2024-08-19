See the changes coming to downtown Orlando’s Church Street Station

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando’s iconic Church Street Station will receive a makeover of sorts as new streetscaping will be added to what was once the center of downtown nightlife.

The Orlando City Council recently approved an initiative that will transform downtown’s streetscaping, and the Downtown Development Board shared renderings of the changes on social media Monday.

The agency said that West Church Street near the SunRail station will become a “festival street” in several phases, creating a “vibrant space for events, drawing more visitors and energizing our local economy.”

The project aims to make downtown a “thriving, connected community for residents, employees and visitors,” the agency said in its post.

See the renderings and a map below:

