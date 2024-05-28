Once one of Orlando’s top attractions, what’s next for downtown’s Church Street

ORLANDO, Fla. — Back in the 1980′s Church Street in Downtown Orlando was a thriving tourist hub. Now, it’s hard to miss the empty retail space all over the street, and some businesses worry it could soon become a ghost town.

Last week, Hamburger Mary’s said June 2nd will be its last day of operation on Church Street.

In a social media post, the owner said they were working to relocate because “The hustle and bustle of Downtown Orlando has given way to a sleepy city with few people working downtown and opting for remote, and less traffic in the evenings.”

The restaurants announcement means there will be another empty ground level commercial spot.

Read: Deputies investigate an officer-involved shooting in Holly Hill

Businesses on Church Street told Channel 9 they are worried about declining foot traffic, and on Tuesday, Channel 9 took those concerns to city leaders to learn what’s next for the area.

Crepe Delicious is one of the businesses on Church Street located near the 55 West apartments.

The restaurant’s manager said despite repeat customers from 55 West, and an influx of pedestrians during games at the Kia Center, keeping the business’ doors open has been a challenge.

“We have to do some events to try and catch people’s attention, but it’s not working at all. I don’t know how long we’re going to be in business,” said Samantha Pina, manager of Crepe Delicious Orlando.

Read: Deputies: Missing boy with autism found safe in water as deep as his neck

Pina said the business averages about 20 customers a day on normal days, but they stay open late to try and capture crowds heading to and from Kia Center events.

While Crepe Delicious only opened in 2019, Pina believes some of the problem has been changing foot traffic as a result of the pandemic.

“It’s just pretty empty. And I see like the same people every single day,” said Pina.

Back in the 1980′s Church Street Station was the fourth largest tourist attraction in the state.

Tourists would flock to the site to experience restaurants, nightlife, and retail in the entertainment complex.

Read: OCPS students protest changes to Pride Month proclamations

Some historians believe the decline of Church Street station was in part a result of new tourist attractions opening at both Disney Springs and City Walk.

The City of Orlando has since worked to revitalize Church Street.

“It’s hard to put your finger on exactly what may be that one single thing that started a shift in activity,” said David Barilla, the executive director of the Downtown Development Board.

Barilla told Channel 9 several programs are working to bring Church Street back to life.

That includes both a restaurant and retail incentive program.

The city also has a new partnership with United Arts to bring new experiences to downtown including Church Street.

Read: Immigrant mother speaks out after man accused of sexually assaulting her daughter was arrested

“We’re working on a number of different programs, ultimately to augment downtown at all hours of the day… Having that partnership with United Arts and the Downtown Arts District and Creative City to create 857 experiences that are at times when things aren’t happening,” said Barilla.

According to Barilla, this year, an 18-restaurant food hall known as Bumby Arcade is expected to open on Church St. Barilla believes this will also create synergy and drive foot traffic to other businesses.

Meanwhile, the city is working on a project known as the Canopy which will revitalize the area underneath I-4. It will create a beautified pedestrian passage connecting the Kia center to businesses on Church Street and the surrounding areas.

The mixed-use gathering space will also be the home of festivals and markets. It will also include 150 parking spots.

“When those people hopefully expose themselves to that experience, they’re patronizing our businesses along the path as well,” said Barilla.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group