Giant inflatable pigeons pop up in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Downtown Orlando has a new flock of feathered friends -- and they’re not the kind you’d expect to see perched on a rooftop.

A unique art installation featuring 16-foot-tall inflatable pigeons has taken over the city skyline, sparking conversation and adding a splash of color to the urban landscape.

The “Big City Birds” project is a collaboration between the City of Orlando’s Downtown Development Board (DDB), United Arts of Central Florida, and Creative City Project. The installation is part of the DTOLive initiative, which aims to bring more than 800 events to downtown Orlando annually.

“We wanted to do something fun and unexpected that would draw people downtown,” said David Barilla, Executive Director of the City of Orlando’s Downtown Development Board/Community Redevelopment Agency. “These pigeons are a great way to do that. We hope they’ll inspire people to think about the city in a new way.”

The colorful pigeons are the brainchild of local artist Brendan O’Connor. He hopes the installation will encourage people to appreciate the city’s wildlife and its resilience.

“We believe art has the power to transform communities,” Cole Nesmith said. He’s the Founder & Artistic Director, Creative City Project. “These pigeons are a perfect example of that. They’re not just eye-catching, they’re also a conversation starter.”

The giant inflatable pigeons will be soaring over downtown Orlando until October 17th. So if you’re looking for a unique photo op or simply want to add a touch of whimsy to your day, be sure to check them out.

Art installation locations:

30 South Orange Avenue: 2 pigeons

Stagger Inn I 100 East Central Boulevard: 1 pigeon

Wall Street Cantina | 19 North Orange Avenue: 1 pigeon

Aero Rooftop Bar & Lounge I 60 North Orange Avenue: 1 pigeon

Taco Kat | 11 South Court Street: 1 pigeon

Casey’s on Central | 50 East Central Blvd Suite E: 1 pigeon

