Big bird: Large inflatable pigeons make their debut in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some big birds are flocking to downtown Orlando’s rooftops.

The Creative City Project and the United Arts bring a new art installation to the downtown area.

Several spots in downtown will have vibrant, 21-foot neon pigeons.

The first two pigeons have landed at the corner of 50 East Central Boulevard.

The whole flock will land in downtown on Thursday.

People can spot them at locations like South Orange Avenue and the Orlando Public Library.

©2024 Cox Media Group