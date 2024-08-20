Hurricane Ernesto passes near Canada; remnants expected to affect parts of Europe

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ernesto hung on to its hurricane strength, albeit barely, as the storm sped through north Atlantic waters Tuesday morning.

In its 5 a.m. advisory, the National Hurricane Center said Ernesto’s maximum wind speeds clocked in at 75 mph.

The hurricane, which passed near Newfoundland, was moving at 36 mph on a northeasterly path.

Hurricane #Ernesto Advisory 35: Ernesto Moving Rapidly Away From Newfoundland. Dangerous Beach Conditions Continuing Along the Northeast U. S. Coast and Atlantic Canada. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 20, 2024

While the storm is expected to begin falling apart in the Atlantic, its impacts are likely to be felt in parts of Europe in the coming days.

Rain and gusty winds are forecast for Ireland and the United Kingdom.

WFTV tropics Tuesday Hurricane Ernesto 5 a.m. Tuesday (WFTV staff)

Back here in Central Florida, Ernesto is mostly a memory, except for the strong rips the storm left behind at local beaches.

If you plan to visit the surf, keep in mind the risk for dangerous rip currents will remain high, meteorologist Brian Shields said.

