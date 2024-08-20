Orange County hopes to lure film industry with new incentives

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida is making a strong bid to become a major player in the film industry.

Orange County has unveiled a new incentive program aimed at attracting production companies away from competing states.

A meeting is set for 9am Tuesday at the Orange County Administration office in downtown Orlando.

The county is considering offering a package of incentives to sweeten the deal for filmmakers.

Orange County to discuss incentives for filmmakers

To qualify for the program, production companies must meet specific criteria.

They must spend at least $400,000 in the county, shoot at least 60% of the project locally, and hire at least 55% of the cast and crew from the area.

In return, production companies can receive financial incentives.

The program is performance-based, meaning the county would verify spending before distributing funds.

Hope Bellamy, a local industry leader, expressed optimism about the program’s potential. “If we can bring a small chunk of funding to Orange County we can start it to where other cities and counties can capitalize off what we’re doing,” she said.

County officials believe the program will not only attract big-budget films but also create jobs for local residents and showcase the area’s unique locations.

Christopher Chaclestin, a local actor, expressed excitement about the potential impact. “What we’re doing now shows me we might bring it back,” he said.

Orange County is confident that this incentive program will put Central Florida back on the map as a top film destination.

