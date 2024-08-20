This Central Florida airport ranks as one of the busiest in the U.S.

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’ve traveled to the Orlando International Airport, you know it can get busy, even when it’s not in peak season.

The Airports Council International-North America recognized MCO as the seventh busiest airport in the United States.

The trade association released its 2023 North American Airport Traffic Summary last week.

It gathers cargo and passenger data from 275 North American airports.

Read: ‘Pin-teresting’: Orlando International Airport will host pin trading event

According to the ACI-NA, MCO also saw the largest growth at 15% and is the busiest airport in Florida.

Overall, passenger traffic has continued to recover in growth since 2022, with an 11.9% increase.

Domestic and international traffic rose, with international passengers reaching a nearly 30% growth since 2022.

Read: See the changes coming to downtown Orlando’s Church Street Station

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group