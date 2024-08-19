‘Pin-teresting’: Orlando International Airport will host pin trading event

ORLANDO, Fla. — Soar to the Orlando International Airport this week for an event all pin traders and travelers can enjoy.

MCO is hosting a Pop-Up Pin Exchange on Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. in honor of National Aviation Week.

You can swap for the Tower and Traveler pins, which are limited to two per person while supplies last.

While you trade pins, you can also meet dogs with the MCO Paw Pilots.

Anyone who shows up dressed as the Traveler in full gear will receive an exclusive pair of socks.

The Traveler pin replicates the “ageless” traveler statue in a display case on Level 3 of the Main Terminal.

It’s titled the “Sleeping Man,” a.k.a. “The Traveler” by artist Duane Hanson.

The pin trading event will be on Level 3 by the fountain.

