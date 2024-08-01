‘I don’t care, dude’: Edgewater police arrest ‘sovereign citizen’

EDGEWATER, Fla. — Warning: The video above contains profanity. Viewer discretion is advised.

A man who resisted arrest is facing charges, the Edgewater Police Department said.

On Tuesday, a police officer stopped Andre Narcisse, who ran a stop sign and rode with flashing blue lights in Volusia County.

Police said that once the officer stopped Narcisse, he showed a lack of acceptance of authority and did not believe the laws applied to him.

The officer told Narcisse that he must provide information or he would go to jail.

As seen in the body camera video, Narcisse resisted the officer who was trying to handcuff him.

Narcisse was arrested and taken to the Volusia County Jail.

