‘I lost my temper': Deltona teacher's assistant accused of slapping disabled student

DELTONA, Fla. - A teacher’s assistant at a Deltona school was arrested on a child abuse charge after she was accused of slapping a disabled student, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
Patricia Reynolds works with children in Volusia County Public Schools as a paraprofessional.
She's been working in the district about three years, but now she's on paid leave from Deltona High School.
Deputies said Reynolds was changing a the diaper of 16-year-old who has special needs. The teenager has Down syndrome, is non-verbal and autistic.
When another teacher came in to assist, she said she saw Reynolds slap the teen across the face.
She said Reynolds then noticed she was standing behind her and said, “I’m sorry. I lost my temper.”
When deputies arrested Reynolds, she told them she didn't want to talk without her union representative present but showed the deputies several bruises on her arm and a swollen pinky that she says were caused by the student.
The district said Reynolds will remain on paid leave while the investigation continues.
