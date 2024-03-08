Iconic Florida aquarium, birthplace of ‘Flipper,’ being evicted after animal welfare violations

MIAMI, Fla. — An iconic landmark in South Florida is being evicted.

Miami-Dade County sent a letter to the company that runs the Miami Seaquarium.

Officials said they are terminating their lease for the property.

The Miami Seaquarium was founded in 1955.

It’s famously known as the birthplace of “Flipper,” the dolphin.

The company now has until April 21 to vacate the property.

The location, near downtown Miami, is home to roughly 500 animals.

The mayor says the attraction has received a series of USDA inspection reports of documented animal welfare violations.

