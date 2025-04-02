Iconic Pepsi Challenge comes to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Pepsi is celebrating its 50th anniversary by bringing back the classic “Pepsi Challenge with tour stops all over the Country, including Orlando.

The challenge which initially started in 1975, has participants on a blind taste test between Pepsi and Coca-Cola.

50 years later, Pepsi will use its Pepsi Zero Sugar up against Coke Zero Sugar.

Icon Park on International Drive in Orlando will be hosting the Pepsi Challenge April 4-6 from 1:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.

For more information, head to the Pepsi Challenge click here.

