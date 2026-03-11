Iconic Pulse nightclub sign comes down nearly a decade after 2016 mass shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — The iconic Pulse sign that stood on Orange Avenue in SODO for nearly two decades came down today, marking a significant moment for survivors and the Orlando community.

Crews used a crane to carefully lower the sign onto a flatbed Tuesday morning. The process was slow and deliberate, with workers taking care to preserve the sign for future use.

For Pulse survivor Orlando Torres, watching the sign come down brought back powerful emotions.

“Sad, it’s sad. It’s a change, but hopefully for the better and deserving, you know, because long overdue 10 years,” Torres said. “It’s like we felt like we were sentenced for 10 years of agony, disappointments and delays, waste of time, you know, fighting to get something respectful for all of us.”

The sign was a staple for anyone who drove down Orange Avenue in SODO. It opened with the nightclub in 2004 and became a beacon for Orlando’s LGBTQ+ community.

The sign was there on June 12, 2016, when 49 people were killed in a mass shooting at Pulse. It remained through the years of debate, including the crosswalk controversy, and through years of waiting for a permanent memorial.

Now, the sign is headed to climate-controlled storage. City of Orlando officials say it will be preserved and incorporated into the final memorial design.

Construction on the permanent Pulse Memorial is scheduled to begin this fall, with completion targeted for 2027. The $12-13 million project is funded by the city, county, state, and private donors.

While the sign is gone from Orange Avenue, city leaders say it won’t be forgotten. One day, it may welcome visitors to a place of remembrance for the 49 lives lost and the survivors who continue to heal

