‘I’m so cold’: Flagler County deputies find woman yelling for help in woods

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Flagler County released body camera video of them rescuing a woman who was lost in the woods.

Deputies said a person called them Tuesday night after hearing a woman yelling in the woods near County Road 305.

Investigators said they used thermal imaging technology to find her general location before heading into the woods.

Deputies say they found her and her dog about an hour later.

She was disoriented and cold.

It’s unclear how the woman got into the area.

