“I’m still shocked” Orange County teens react to 3 students killed in overturn crash

APOPKA, Fla. — Three teenagers were killed in a car crash in Apopka over the weekend, prompting an investigation by Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers.

The crash occurred around 1:30 AM on Sunday at the intersection of Welch Road and Weikwa Drive. The victims were identified as 13-year-old Leyner Velasquez and 17-year-olds Julio Lopez and Enrique Rodriguez-Sabas.

“I’m still shocked. It’s unexpected for us,” said Jamni Domingo, a friend of the victims.

Brittany Blancas, who was best friends with Julio Lopez, said, “His mom is devastated right now. She’s heartbroken.”

Troopers are investigating whether speed was a factor in the crash. The speed limit on the road is 35 mph, but it drops to 25 mph at a curve where the accident occurred.

The 2020 Chevy Silverado, carrying six people, lost control while traveling eastbound on Welch Road and struck a tree.

Orange County Commissioner Christine Moore emphasized the need for parental supervision of young drivers, stating, “Remember, when they’re young drivers, they still need to be supervised.”

Moore also mentioned plans to expedite the installation of additional street lighting in the area to prevent future accidents. “I called the public works director and ask her to move the street lighting up. It had been planned,” she said.

Friends of the victims have created a memorial at the crash site, bringing candles, balloons, and the number 17 to honor their lost friends.

The families have all set up GoFundMe accounts to help pay for funeral expenses: Enrique Rodriguez Sabas, Julio Lopez, and Leyner Velasquez.

