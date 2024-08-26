‘I’m totally displaced’: Homeowner says man switched her house into his name behind her back

STONY POINT, N.C. — According to our sister station WSOC, Marilynn Ballard says she paid off the house in Stony Point, Iredell County, years ago.

She told told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke that she was going through a tough time and that someone she knew offered to help make life easier.

“This was a friend that I thought was a friend,” she said. “He didn’t do anything, but use me to obtain the property.”

More specifically, she says he changed the deed and even recorded it with the county.

Read: Deseret Ranch seeks to annex 52K acres into city of Orlando

She says she had no idea and that, even worse, she now looked like a squatter.

“I could have went in, but [deputies] said if I if I go in, they could arrest me for trespassing,” she said. “It was like I’ve lost everything. I don’t have nothing.”

She went to court and — it took about 11 months — but she was able to get the house back in her name. She says he left the house, but not before seriously damaging it. She says he ripped out wiring, plumbing, drywall, and the list goes on.

Read: ‘This Old House’ expert landscaper Roger Cook dies

“He’s really gutted it out,” she said. “I’m totally displaced. People have been helpful to me. ‘Well, you know, you can stay with me,’ or, but that’s ... I’m having start all over and it’s very upsetting.”

At last check Thursday, deputies told Stoogenke they are investigating this, but don’t have enough for criminal charges at this point.

Iredell County has a program called “PropertyCheck.” Homeowners can sign up for alerts any time someone records a document involving their property. You may want to see if your county has a similar program.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group