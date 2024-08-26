Deseret Ranch seeks to annex 52K acres into city of Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Farmland Reserve, an entity with ties to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has filed to annex roughly 52,450 acres of its Deseret Ranch property from unincorporated Orange County into the city of Orlando.

This move comes at a time when the county wants veto power to stop cities from annexing property. The county has proposed charter amendments for a November ballot that would allow it to veto voluntary annexations and expand the county’s rural boundary.

Farmland Reserve — an investment auxiliary of the church — said it was making the move after long-term planning efforts with Orange County failed to progress.

