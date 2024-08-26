ORLANDO, Fla. — Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando has some more feathered friends.

City leaders said six new swans arrived Monday to be part of the park’s population.

The news swans include three pairs: two Australian Black, two Whooper, and two Trumpeter swans.

Watch: Veterinarians, volunteers help give Lake Eola’s famous swans their annual check-up

The park has five breeds and more than 50 swans.

Orlando celebrates arrival of new swans at Lake Eola

The new additions have been placed in a controlled area as they get used to their new environment.

Read: Wheelchair lift increases accessibility to Lake Eola swan boats

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group