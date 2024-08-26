Local

Orlando celebrates arrival of new swans at Lake Eola

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando has some more feathered friends.

City leaders said six new swans arrived Monday to be part of the park’s population.

The news swans include three pairs: two Australian Black, two Whooper, and two Trumpeter swans.

The park has five breeds and more than 50 swans.

The new additions have been placed in a controlled area as they get used to their new environment.

