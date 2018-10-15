Improvement project begins on Hoagland Boulevard in Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Crews will start working on a portion of Hoagland Boulevard in Osceola County.
The work starts Monday and is expected to be a long project, but eventually it will make the morning commute in the area much smoother.
The gridlock at the intersection of US 17-92 and Pleasant Hill Road south of Kissimmee is infamous.
Osceola County officials have plans to change its reputation with a $38.2 million makeover.
The project calls for the widening of Pleasant Hill Road and Hoagland Boulevard. It's a slow-moving, two-lane road now snaking past the Kissimmee Gateway Airport.
The plan is to build a four-lane divided roadway, with 6-foot to 7-foot wide bike lanes on each side, a 5-foot sidewalk on one side and a 6-to 8-foot-wide sidewalk on the other.
"That sounds wonderful, but like I said, when I see it I'll believe it," said driver Marilyn Woods.
Though only about one-mile in length, construction is expected to cause some inconveniences for drivers. County engineers said drivers can expect some shifts in traffic patterns, lane closures and potential delays as work progresses.
The work is supposed to be done my May 2020.
