Inaugural HBCU Hoops Invitational coming to ESPN Wide World of Sports

ORLANDO, Fla. — The inaugural HBCU Hoops Invitational is coming to ESPN Wide World of Sports December 4-7.

Florida A&M highlights the four-team men’s bracket. The Rattlers just hired former Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward as their 16th head coach.

Tuskegee University, Florida Memorial University and Barber-Scotia College are the other three teams in the men’s bracket.

Bethune-Cookman University, Hampton University, Edward Waters University and Cheyney University are the four women’s programs in the HBCU Hoops Invitational.

The teams will compete inside the State Farm Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports in a single-elimination format with the chance to claim the inaugural HBCU Hoops Invitational titles.

“The HBCU Hoops Invitational is far more than a basketball tournament—it’s a powerful celebration of heritage, excellence and the limitless future of HBCU athletics,’’ said HBCU Hoops Global vice president Haywoode Workman, who spent nearly a decade playing in the NBA before becoming an NBA referee. “We are building a legacy that extends well beyond the court to open doors to academic achievement, career readiness and financial opportunity for our scholar-athletes.”

“We are excited about the opportunities to bring thrilling, family-friendly events to ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and this HBCU Hoops Invitational adds to our lineup of high-caliber youth and college events,’’ said Jorge Senior, Disney’s Director of Sports Planning and Development. “If you’re a college basketball fan, there’s no better place to be during the holidays than at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.’’

