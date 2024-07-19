Inmate dies following fight inside Seminole County Jail

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate inside the John E. Polk Correctional Facility.

Investigators said 30-year-old Matthew Wilson got into a fight with another inmate on Tuesday.

They said Wilson hit his head on the ground during the fight.

Read: 9 Investigates: State hospital sued after civil patient killed by criminal patient

Wilson later complained of pain and was taken to the hospital, where he died on Thursday.

Detectives said security footage shows the other inmate was defending himself, and no charges will be filed.

Read: Man, 33, dies at hospital after being found unresponsive at Seminole County Jail

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group