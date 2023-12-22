Seminole County

Man, 33, dies at hospital after being found unresponsive at Seminole County Jail

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

John E. Polk Correctional Facility Man, 33, dies at hospital after being found unresponsive at Seminole County Jail

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man who died in custody Friday.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Deputies said 33-year-old Julio Angel Pabon-Delgado was discovered lethargic and unresponsive in his cell at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, he was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Read: Video shows arrest of off-duty Seminole County deputy accused of drunken driving in Volusia County

Pablo-Delgado was arrested for fentanyl trafficking and drug-related charges on Dec. 14.

Investigators said it is unclear what happened that led to Pablo-Delgado’s death.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read