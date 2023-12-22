Man, 33, dies at hospital after being found unresponsive at Seminole County Jail

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man who died in custody Friday.

Deputies said 33-year-old Julio Angel Pabon-Delgado was discovered lethargic and unresponsive in his cell at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, he was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Pablo-Delgado was arrested for fentanyl trafficking and drug-related charges on Dec. 14.

Investigators said it is unclear what happened that led to Pablo-Delgado’s death.

