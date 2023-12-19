Video shows arrest of off-duty Seminole County deputy accused of drunken driving in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy in Seminole County is on administrative leave following a DUI arrest in Volusia County.

Investigators say Kristen Simpson was off duty when she was found asleep behind the wheel in the middle of an intersection.

Investigators say Simpson’s car rolled forward and hit a deputy’s car.

Watch: Neighbors saw ‘shadowy’ figure running through Ocala apartment complex before 2 people were shot

Simpson also refused to perform a field sobriety test, according to a report.

Detectives say they found three open White Claws in her car.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group