International Drive hotel sells, to get ‘extensive renovation’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

An International Drive hotel has a new owner and is in line for a facelift.

The 246-room Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando International Drive Icon Park at 8250 Jamaican Court sold June 11 for $37.7 million, according to a deed posted to Orange County public record — a nearly 70% increase from when it sold for $22.2 million in 2015.

LEO 8250 Orlando Hotel LLC, an entity related to Hackensack, New Jersey-based Leo Capital Group Management, bought the property from HIT Portfolio I Owner LLC, an entity related to Fairfax, Virginia-based Hospitality Investors Trust.

