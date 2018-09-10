0 Internet, networks down at Orange County public schools, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The internet and networks are down Monday at school campuses in Orange County, officials said.

School officials said Spectrum does not know when service will be restored.

Orange County Public Schools sent this email to parents: “OCPS families, we want to make you aware that throughout our community the internet and networks are down throughout due to issues with Spectrum. This outage is impacting many of our schools. At this time, Spectrum cannot provide a timeframe for restoration of service. We want to make you aware that contacting schools may be limited due to the outages. We also want to assure you our digital classrooms are always prepared to adjust to such circumstances as they can use blended methods for learning, so instruction can continue regardless of problems with the internet. Thank you for your support. We will update you as we get new information.”

Spectrum’s service has been out since 7 p.m. Sunday, officials said.

We are currently experiencing a video issue in the Central Florida area. Our engineers are actively working on correcting this and we hope to resolve it as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience. — Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) September 10, 2018

What's On WFTV Channel 9 Facebook Group · 2 members Join Group Do you want to 'stay in the know' about the shows on WFTV, WRDQ and our livestreams? Then this is the group for you! We want to give our loyal viewers...

© 2018 Cox Media Group.