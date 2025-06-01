Fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred Saturday evening on the northbound entrance of SR-417 from westbound SR-528.

The rider of a 2022 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special was traveling on the northbound ramp of SR-417 and failed to negotiate a curve, running off the roadway to the left.

The motorcycle went down an embankment and collided with a tree.

The rider was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

