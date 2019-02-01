APOPKA, Fla. - Apopka police said they are investigating an online threat made by a student against Apopka High School.
Parents got the heads up about the alleged threat just before 7 a.m. Friday in an automated phone message from the principal.
"The school administration has been notified by Apopka Police Department of a potential threat directed at our school by a student,” the message said. “Law enforcement and district police are investigating. We take these matters very seriously and please be assured that the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority.”
The school district said parents and student may notice additional security and police presence because of the threat, but otherwise classes are going on as usual.
The school district would not confirm how or where the threat was made. But in the automated message, the principal said warned such a threat could lead to suspension and or "life changing" consequences.
