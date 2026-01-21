Investigation finds employee misconduct, policy violations at Daytona Beach Golf Club

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — After weeks of denied records requests following a tip about missing money, the City of Daytona Beach has released findings from an internal investigation that confirmed employee misconduct and violations of city policy at its city-owned golf course.

Channel 9 began asking questions nearly a month ago about alleged missing revenue at the Daytona Beach Golf Club. The station requested records related to any internal investigation and communications between the city manager, the city’s human resources office, and golf course staff. That request was denied, with the city citing an ongoing investigation.

Last Friday, Channel 9 learned that the investigation had been completed and immediately renewed its request for records.

Minutes after the city acknowledged receipt of that request, Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry addressed the matter publicly on Facebook, saying he was sharing information for the sake of “transparency and accountability.”

In the post, Mayor Henry confirmed that the city auditor received a complaint from a former employee raising concerns about the handling of city funds, oversight, and operations at the golf course. The mayor said the investigation substantiated core complaints about missing revenue.

“These actions included disciplinary measures and terminations where warranted, along with steps to strengthen controls and prevent future occurrences,” Mayor Henry wrote.

Tuesday, the city released the Human Resources investigation report, which detailed improper business practices and supervisory issues at the golf course.

According to the report, at least one golf course employee improperly accepted payments directly from patrons for golf lessons, even though city policy requires all lesson revenue to be remitted to the city.

The investigation found that the practice potentially undercut city revenue and had been occurring for at least a year, and possibly longer. However, the city said it could not determine how much money was lost due to a lack of documentation and receipts.

Investigators also found that employee golf discounts were being abused and extended to friends and family members who were not eligible under city policy.

The city manager confirmed disciplinary action followed those findings.

“The months-long review confirmed a clear violation of city policy involving the improper acceptance of payments for golf lessons. The employee involved was terminated last Friday, and his immediate supervisor was suspended for five days,” City Manager Deric C. Feacher said.

The investigation stemmed from a complaint filed by a former golf course employee who raised concerns not only about financial practices, but also about oversight and supervisory conduct at the facility. While the report criticized unprofessional behavior and management failures, it did not substantiate claims of discrimination or retaliation.

Despite the completed investigation, questions remain. Even after months of review, the report states the city could not determine the full scope of the revenue loss tied to the policy violations.

