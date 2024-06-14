Investigation gives details of Eatonville police officer accused of attacked woman in front of son

EATONVILLE, Fla. — Jocelyn Pitts claims former Sergeant Roy Smith attacked her in front of her two-year-old son in August after she denied his advances.

Channel 9 obtained the internal investigation into Smith.

It explains how the Eatonville Police Department looked into the incident Smith claimed was a traffic stop.

When other officers responded for backup, they said they did not know what type of stop Smith alleged he was making.

Channel 9 also found out that Smith was never interviewed because the department allowed him to retire during the investigation.

“He jumped out of the car and said give me your license and registration,” Pitts said. “I said, for what this wasn’t a traffic stop you tried to flirt and talk to me I don’t want to talk.”

Channel 9 obtained the internal affairs investigation against now-former Eatonville Sergeant Roy Smith.

“I tried to get my license, he knocked it out of my hand,” Pitts said. “Then tried to say I’m resisting arrest.”

The documents show Smith made several remarks to Jocelyn Pitts, including asking her to smile.

They also claim Smith did not properly communicate with Pitts about an alleged traffic stop and threatened to take her to jail when she said she was going to file a complaint.

“He shoved me in the car there was no AC and the windows were up,” Pitts said.

The review found Smith’s actions were not warranted and aggressive, including when he pulled Pitts from behind by her handcuffs.

Additional officers who responded as backup were interviewed.

One said they could tell something wasn’t right with the stop.

“They gave him a look, and he ended up pushing me to the car and took the handcuffs off,” Pitts said. “[Then he] said they’re not going to be able to save you next time.”

The investigation found Smith did not use good judgment, abused his power, was negligent, and had mischievous behavior.

His punishment should have ranged from being reprimanded to being terminated.

“[Smith] takes his phone off takes a pic of my tag and smiles.

Instead, while the department was still investigating it allowed Smith to retire and the case was closed in March.

Another sergeant called to the scene was also responsible for investigating Sergeant Smith.

