Investigation into misconduct at Holly Hill Police Dept. reveals ‘shocking’ details, sheriff says

HOLLY HILL, Fla. — The investigation into inappropriate behavior at the Holly Hill Police Department has been handed over to the city manager for review.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has been overseeing operations at the department during the ongoing investigation. While he could not say what the findings in the report were, he said what they reveal is shocking.

“These things are pretty shocking that leadership of a police organization would engage in this type of behavior,” Chitwood said.

Former Police Chief Jeff Miller and a captain resigned when the allegations were made public.

Two other officers accused of being involved are on administrative leave. It will now be up to FDLE to determine whether criminal charges are appropriate.

In the meantime, the city is tasked with determining discipline for each office and the direction it wants to go with its department.

Chitwood has offered to continue running the department, saying it would save the city over $1 million a year.

For now, City Manager Joe Forte is bringing back retired Chief Mark Barker after a decade, as the search for a new chief continues.

“After speaking with the mayor and members of the city commission, we all agreed that we should provide an opportunity to our men and women of this agency who have dedicated their time here to help me help them rebuild this agency to the professional department that it should be,” Forte said.

The City Manger could not comment on the investigation because he has not read through it all yet.

He has 45 days to act before the entire report becomes public record. Forte said he hopes to have a plan much sooner.

