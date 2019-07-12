0 Investigation underway after man's body found behind Ocala AutoZone, police say

OCALA, Fla. - Police are looking for answers in the shooting death of a man whose body was found behind a business in Ocala early Wednesday morning.

Officials were called to an area along South Pine Avenue around 4 a.m. where they found a man's body behind an AutoZone.

Officials with the Ocala Police Department believe the victim, 30-year-old Eric Rugg, was shot somewhere else before being dumped at the location.

"He did receive injuries," said Ocala Police Captain Charlie Eades. "It did not appear to be an execution-style injury."

Detectives tracked down surveillance video from nearby businesses and identified a pickup truck they believe Rugg was in before his body was dumped. The vehicle was later located in another county.

"I believe they do have some surveillance video that they're currently going through to determine if the truck was actually used," Eades said. "But I think they feel confident that is the truck that we were looking for."

Neighbors in the area were shocked to hear that a man's body was located by a business.

"Yeah, it's really scary," said Derrick James. "That's why they have to be home. I like to stay home."

Officials told Channel 9 that they're looking to speak with possible eyewitnesses who were not only there when the shooting happened, but also who may have seen anything when Rugg's body was dumped.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.