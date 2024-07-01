Investigators identified man found in Brevard County lake after two-day search

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the body of the overboard boater in Lake Washington was found after a two-day search.

Around 5:30 p.m., the FWC said they recovered the deceased body of Brian Rodrigues, 52, from Lake Washington.

Investigators said Rodrigues went overboard from a private vessel around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators with FWC told Eyewitness News that he was on the airboat with a female who was operating the airboat, and she called the police once he went overboard.

The search consisted of helicopters and sonars to locate the man.

Brevard and Orange County Sheriff’s offices assisted FWC in their rescue search.

For two days, Lake Washington was closed to the public and has since opened.

Officials said the boating accident investigation is still ongoing, and a full report of how he went overboard will be released in 30 to 90 days.

