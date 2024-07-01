Body of man found in Brevard County Lake after two-day search

Update:

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — FWC tells Channel 9 that the search today consisted of helicopters and sonars to locate the man.

Brevard County and Orange County Sheriff’s offices assisted with FWC in search efforts.

For two days, Lake Washington was closed to the public and has since opened.

Officials said the boating accident investigation is still ongoing and a full report of how he went overboard will be released in 30 to 90 days.

Previous Story:

A body was found in Lake Washington Sunday evening around 5:30 p.m. according to Florida Wildlife Conservation.

Saturday a boater was reported missing after they fell out of an airboat on Lake Washington, according to FWC.

Dive crews went searching all afternoon Saturday and ended their search at sunset without a body.

Crews resumed their search Sunday and found a body in the lake, FWC told Channel 9.

They also told Channel 9 that the victim was on the boat with a woman.

The investigation is open and ongoing.

