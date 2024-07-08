Investor buys 9 buildings in Hannibal Square

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A Winter Park-based real estate investor paid $55.3 million for a substantial mixed-use property in the city’s trendy Hannibal Square district, just west of its historic downtown along Park Avenue.

Demetree Global, headquartered just blocks from the historic district, announced in a July 3 press release that it acquired 168,741 square feet of commercial and residential space across nine buildings along West New England Avenue, as well as 402 W. Welbourne Ave.

Demetree Global executives couldn’t be reached immediately for comment.

