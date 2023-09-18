Investor dishes on $42M bet on Margaritaville-area property

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

An executive for the lender behind the high-dollar refinancing of a property next to Margaritaville Resort Orlando says his group sees a unique opportunity within the retail asset class.

Miami-based private real estate lender BridgeInvest recently closed on a $42 million refinance loan to Boca Raton-based Encore Capital Management for its 192,659-square-foot Promenade at Sunset Walk development at 3251 Margaritaville Blvd. in Kissimmee.

Encore Capital Management is also the owner and developer behind the $750 million Margaritaville Orlando Resort.

